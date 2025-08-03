Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
11 killed after vehicle plunges into UP's Gonda canal, CM expresses grief

Uttar Pardesh Chief Minister YogiAdityanath taken cognisance of the accident in Gonda and expressed condolences to the bereaved families

Uttar Pardesh Chief Minister YogiAdityanath taken cognisance of the accident in Gonda. (Photo:PTI)

At least eleven people were killed after a vehicle carrying pilgrims fell into a canal in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The incident occurred under the limits of Itia Thok Police Station, officials said.

According to official,"Eleven people died after their vehicle fell into a canal under Itia Thok Police Station limits in Gonda. The vehicle had 15 passengers onboard and they were going to Prithvinath Temple to offer prayers."

Uttar Pardesh Chief Minister YogiAdityanath taken cognisance of the accident in Gonda and expressed condolences to the bereaved families, as per CMO statement.

He has directed the officials to reach the spot and speed up the relief operations. He has also directed for the proper medical treatment of the injured.

 

More details awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

