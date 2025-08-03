Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / More than 2 million farmers in Assam get ₹422 crore under PM-KISAN

More than 2 million farmers in Assam get ₹422 crore under PM-KISAN

As per the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, eligible farming families receive ₹6,000 annually in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, fertilizers

Over 2 million farmers in Assam have received more than ₹422 crore under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 2 million farmers in Assam have received more than ₹422 crore under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, officials said on Sunday.

The amount was disbursed on Saturday as part of a nationwide programme, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, a senior official of the Agriculture Department said.

"Under the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme, more than 2.031 million eligible farmer families in Assam have received the benefit," he added.

As per the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, eligible farming families receive ₹6,000 annually in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each.

"Nearly 2.031 million farmers across our state have received ₹422.05 crore directly into their bank accounts under the PM-KISAN scheme. This timely support is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji towards ensuring dignity, security and prosperity for our Annadatas," Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said in a post on X.

 

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Farmers' welfare top priority under PM Modi's leadership: Shivraj Chouhan

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer

India-UK FTA: Over 95% Indian farm exports to get duty-free market access

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India must protect farmers, digital ecosystem in trade pact with US: GTRI

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh

India will protect farmers' interest in US trade talks: Agri min Chouhan

PM Modi in Gandhinagar

Efforts towards farmer welfare will continue with greater vigour: PM Modi

PM-KISAN is one of the flagship schemes of the central government and is the world's largest direct benefit transfer (DBT) programme.

With the aim of fulfilling the financial needs of farmers and enhancing the overall productivity of the agriculture sector, the Government of India launched this scheme on February 24, 2019 as a strategic initiative.

Commenting on the scheme, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Over the years, this scheme has played a key role in empowering our farmers and giving them a token of recognition from a thankful nation. Gratitude to Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji for consistently working for empowering the farmers of the nation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

aiims patna, neet ug, cbi arrests mbbs students from patna

Aiims-Patna services hit as doctors strike over MLA's conduct enters day 3

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in 8 districts of Gujarat

Indian police

No person involved in burning of Puri teen girl, says Odisha Police

bad loans

ED probe into Anil Ambani linked companies: What turns bad loan into fraud

Indian army, security forces

Operation continues on third day in J-K's Kulgam, one terrorist neutralised

Topics : Indian Farmers farmers Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon