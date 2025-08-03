Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM to inaugurate Bengaluru's Yellow Line Metro on Aug 10: Tejasvi Surya

PM to inaugurate Bengaluru's Yellow Line Metro on Aug 10: Tejasvi Surya

The Yellow Line is expected to benefit nearly eight lakh commuters and ease traffic congestion in key areas

Bengaluru metro, Bengaluru metro station

With the August 10 inauguration, the Metro project would meet the August 15 deadline. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Sunday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Yellow Line Metro Rail on August 10.

In a post on X', the Bengaluru South MP said, PM Sri @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate the all important Yellow Line metro on August 10. On behalf of all people of Bengaluru, I thank PM for always prioritising infrastructure development of our city."  The Yellow Line is expected to benefit nearly eight lakh commuters and ease traffic congestion in key areas, including the notorious Silk Board junction. According to Surya, pubic transport is the only long-term solution to Bengaluru's traffic woes. With the August 10 inauguration, the Metro project would meet the August 15 deadline.

 

He credited the timely launch to Modi's personal push to ensure that the line is open to public without any further delay.

Surya, who is also the BJYM national president, quoted Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who said on X', I am pleased to announce that the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India has kindly agreed to inaugurate 19.15 km Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra of Bangaluru metro with 16 stations at the cost of Rs 5,056.99 crore and lay the foundation stone of 44.65 km of Bangalore phase-3 at the cost of Rs 15,611 Crore on 10th August 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

