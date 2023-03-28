11-year-old Kerala girl develops unique eye scanning app that uses AI

She posted a video explaining the working of her application along with a brief about the application on LinkedIn. The post said that the app could analyse several parameters such as light and colour intensity along with distance and look-up points to locate the eyes within the range of the frame.



To this end, the app uses "advanced computer vision and machine learning." She added, "The app can also identify any light burst issues and check if the eyes are placed exactly inside the scanner frame."

Leena Rafeeq, an 11-year-old girl from Kerala has built an application that works on artificial intelligence (AI), NDTV has reported. The application detects eye diseases and other related conditions using a unique scanning method. The method uses an iPhone to perform the scan. Rafeeq has named her application 'Ogler EyeScan.' She developed the app when she was 10, the report added.