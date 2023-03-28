close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Focus on wellbeing significant to cut burn out in companies: Report

The report showed that only 15 per cent of employees experience burnout in companies in the top quartile as compared to 39 per cent in the bottom quartile

IANS Mumbai
The age of confusion

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 8:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Organisations that focused on the wellbeing of employees had a significant impact on reducing burnout, according to a report on Tuesday.

The Workplace Wellness Index report, by Great Place To Work -- a global authority on workplace culture and employee experience -- is based on a survey representing 8.94 million employees from 18 industries.

The report showed that only 15 per cent of employees experience burnout in companies in the top quartile as compared to 39 per cent in the bottom quartile.

The gap between companies that prioritise workplace culture and those that do not was a staggering 14 per cent.

"Health and Wellness in workplaces have become increasingly important, especially in countries like India where the overall wellness score is low, and mental health challenges continue to be a growing concern," said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place To Work India, in a statement.

"Workplace wellness is inversely proportional to employee burnout, as top quartile companies with increased workplace wellness saw a decrease in burnout, while bottom quartile companies with decreased workplace wellness saw an increase in burnout," Ramaswamy added.

Also Read

Gujarat reports 30 burn cases on Diwali, 8 recorded from Ahmedabad: Report

Pixel Watch not suffering from screen burn-in, it's image retention: Google

Labourers burn coal indoors due to cold; 2 dead, 7 hospitalised in Shimla

HUL to acquire majority stake in OZiva and 19.8% in Wellbeing Nutrition

HUL set for health and wellbeing foray with two investment deals

Pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal seen without turban in fresh CCTV footage

Hiring intent for manufacturing, services sector up 10% in Q1FY24: Report

Goods, services exports to cross $760 bn in FY23:, says Piyush Goyal

18 pharma companies lose licence for manufacturing spurious medicines

Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to side-view mirror issue

According to the National Mental Health Survey of India, only one in 10 people with mental health challenges receive adequate treatment, highlighting the need for companies to prioritise employee well-being in the absence of suitable societal infrastructure, especially with hybrid work environments becoming a more pronounced feature of the corporate world.

Further, the report also showed that people belonging to generation Z value resilience the most, while those from generation X and millennials adore fitness whereas post the Covid-19 pandemic social networking and connectedness was valued the least across all generations.

Well-being is a business imperative and non-negotiable for individuals and organisations, especially as India grows to become a trillion-dollar economy.

The report also showed that 80 per cent of employees at the best workplaces feel like they can work at their current job for a longer period and are willing to put in extra effort to complete their tasks than 74 per cent of employees at the other workplaces.

--IANS

rvt/vd

A

Topics : work environment | Best workplaces

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon