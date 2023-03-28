Focus on wellbeing significant to cut burn out in companies: Report

Organisations that focused on the wellbeing of employees had a significant impact on reducing burnout, according to a report on Tuesday.

The Workplace Wellness Index report, by Great Place To Work -- a global authority on workplace culture and employee experience -- is based on a survey representing 8.94 million employees from 18 industries.

The report showed that only 15 per cent of employees experience burnout in companies in the top quartile as compared to 39 per cent in the bottom quartile.

The gap between companies that prioritise workplace culture and those that do not was a staggering 14 per cent.

"Health and Wellness in workplaces have become increasingly important, especially in countries like India where the overall wellness score is low, and mental health challenges continue to be a growing concern," said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place To Work India, in a statement.

"Workplace wellness is inversely proportional to employee burnout, as top quartile companies with increased workplace wellness saw a decrease in burnout, while bottom quartile companies with decreased workplace wellness saw an increase in burnout," Ramaswamy added.

According to the National Mental Health Survey of India, only one in 10 people with mental health challenges receive adequate treatment, highlighting the need for companies to prioritise employee well-being in the absence of suitable societal infrastructure, especially with hybrid work environments becoming a more pronounced feature of the corporate world.

Further, the report also showed that people belonging to generation Z value resilience the most, while those from generation X and millennials adore fitness whereas post the Covid-19 pandemic social networking and connectedness was valued the least across all generations.

Well-being is a business imperative and non-negotiable for individuals and organisations, especially as India grows to become a trillion-dollar economy.

The report also showed that 80 per cent of employees at the best workplaces feel like they can work at their current job for a longer period and are willing to put in extra effort to complete their tasks than 74 per cent of employees at the other workplaces.

