close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP only pan-India party today amidst family-run political outfits: PM Modi

Addressing an event PM attributed the BJP's rise from a small political outfit to the world's biggest one to the dedication and sacrifices made by party workers

Press Trust of India
PM Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 9:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the BJP has emerged as the only pan-India party amidst family-run political outfits in the country as it worked on the ground with people braving all odds, instead of finding faults with its rivals and playing the blame game.
 
Addressing an event after inaugurating an extension of the BJP headquarters here, he attributed the BJP's rise from a small political outfit to the world's biggest one to the dedication and sacrifices made by party workers.
 
"BJP started its journey from just two Lok Sabha seats and reached 303 in 2019. In many of the states, we get more than 50 per cent votes," he said.
 
"From north to south and from east to west, the BJP is the only pan-India party today," he added.
 
The BJP has emerged as not only the world's biggest but also the most futuristic party, he said, adding that its only goal is to make a modern and developed India. 

Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jan 19 visit to Hyderabad postponed

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad to bid adieu to his mother

PM Modi performs last rites of his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar

J P Nadda begins whirlwind tour of Himachal for pro-incumbency votes

US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo had 'fruitful meeting' with PM Modi

Focus on wellbeing significant to cut burn out in companies: Report

India has potential to be world's skill capital: Rural Development Minister

Pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal seen without turban in fresh CCTV footage

Hiring intent for manufacturing, services sector up 10% in Q1FY24: Report

Goods, services exports to cross $760 bn in FY23:, says Piyush Goyal

Topics : Narendra Modi | India Prime Minister | BJP

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 9:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon