close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

12 Indian pilgrims injured in road accident 25 km west of Kathmandu

The vehicle carrying the 12 pilgrims, including three children, overturned after the driver lost control at Indrsarowar Rural Municipality

accident

Photo: ANI/Representative

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 8:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Twelve Indian pilgrims and a Nepali driver were injured when the SUV they were travelling overturned some 25 km west of Kathmandu on Tuesday morning, police said.
The vehicle carrying the 12 pilgrims, including three children, overturned after the driver lost control at Indrsarowar Rural Municipality, near Matatirtha area in Makawanpur district. The vehicle was heading towards Kathmandu from Birgunj, a southern Nepal town.
The injured passengers were taken to Kathmandu for treatment, the police said.
The 25-year-old driver, identified as Anil Kumar Sah, has been detained for the purpose of investigation.
The Indian nationals were on a pilgrimage tour of the Kathmandu Valley on the occasion of the Hindu festival Vijaya Dashami.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Nepali Gurkhas joining Wagner group for Russian citizenship, better life

Mountains to Multan: A look at Nepal's journey to their first-ever Asia Cup

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal's visit to India strengthens age-old bonds

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Kathmandu Valley, no casualty reported

Rajasthan BJP leaders slam Priyanka Gandhi ahead of Jhunjhunu visit

Kush Maini joins young driver development programme of Alpine F1 team

Making action plan to combat pollution in Delhi ahead of Diwali: Gopal Rai

Congress workers protest party ticket to independent candidate in Rajasthan

Who is VK Pandian? Odisha's ex-IAS given cabinet minister rank in 24 hrs

Topics : Nepal Kathmandu Road Accidents

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon