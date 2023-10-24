close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Kush Maini joins young driver development programme of Alpine F1 team

Before Kush, Jehan Daruvala was another Indian who was on driver programme of Formula 1 team but he could not graduate to highest level after three mixed Formula 2 seasons under their wings

Image

Press Trust of India Enstone (England)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's Kush Maini on Tuesday joined the young driver development programme of Alpine Formula 1 team.
Before Kush, Jehan Daruvala was another Indian who was on the driver programme of a Formula 1 team -- Red Bull Racing in his case -- but he could not graduate to the highest level after three mixed Formula 2 seasons under their wings.
Kush, 23, is competing in his rookie Formula 2 season.
The Bengaluru-based driver secured his first Formula 2 podium with a third-place finish in the Sprint Race in Australia and his best Qualifying result of second at Silverstone.
He currently sits just outside of the top 10 in the championship standings having secured 11 point scoring finishes across the season. Kush's brother Arjun was a development driver with the Haas Formula 1 team but he too could not reach the pinnacle of four-wheel racing.
Kush will join the growing Alpine Academy line-up which currently features drivers such as Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver Jack Doohan and 2022 FIA Formula 3 Champion Victor Martins, and has a host of successful graduates including current Formula 1 drivers Zhou Guanyu and Oscar Piastri, and Olli Caldwell who currently competes for Alpine Elf Endurance Team.
"It's a dream come true to be associated with a team like BWT Alpine F1 Team, where I can learn and grow to hopefully one day be ready to take the step into Formula 1. A massive thank you to Alpine for believing in me and giving me this opportunity, said Kush.
Julian Rouse, Alpine F1 Team Interim Sporting Director, added: "He is a young talent who we believe has strong potential and will be a great asset to our driver development programme.
"The Alpine Academy will enter its ninth year in 2024 and currently features nine drivers of eight nationalities, spanning four different series from FIA Formula 2 through to European Karting.
"The continual expansion of the Academy's talent pool runs in parallel to the expansion of our facilities at Enstone with the development of our new state-of-the-art training and testing facilities, the AHPC, underway.
Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok are the only two Indians who have made it to Formula 1.

Also Read

MotoGP to return to India next year as 16th race after San Marino GP

Formula 1: Max Verstappen takes 6th straight F1 win at British GP

Formula One: Verstappen wins Belgian GP to extend huge lead at the top

TVS Motor announces India's first racing tournament for electric 2-wheelers

F1 Hungarian GP: Max Verstappen records 7th consecutive win, Red Bull 12th

Pacer Brydon Carse replaces injured Topley in England squad, says ICC

Para Asian Games: Ankur Dhama secures gold in men's 5,000 m T11 event

India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets to record straight 5th win in World Cup

Cricketer Shubman Gill becomes fastest player to score 2000 runs in ODIs

22-member Indian squad announced for Round 2 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : F1 racing Formula One sports Indian sports

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon