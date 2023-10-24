Who is VK Pandian? Odisha's ex-IAS given cabinet minister rank in 24 hrs

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide VK Pandian has been appointed Chairman 5T (Transformational Initiatives) with the rank of a cabinet minister, an official notification said on Tuesday.

"VK Pandian is hereby appointed as Chairman 5T [Transformational Initiatives] and Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha in the rank of Cabinet Minister. Pandian shall work directly under the Chief Minister," said a notification by the general administration and public grievance department.

The development comes less than 24 hours after Pandian's request for voluntary retirement from government service was approved. Pandian will now work directly under Chief Minister Patnaik.

Who is VK Pandian?

The 2000 batch IAS officer, who began his career as Dharmagarh sub-collector in Kalahandi district, joined the Odisha Chief Minister Office (CMO) in 2011 and quickly became the most trusted lieutenant of Naveen Patnaik.

VK Pandian hails from Tamil Nadu and began his career as an IAS officer in the Punjab cadre. However, his career took a significant turn after his cadre was changed following his marriage to an Odia IAS officer, Sujata Rout.

The emergence of VK Pandian in Odisha politics

Pandian's most prominent role as a bureaucrat was serving as the private secretary to Patnaik, a position he has held for more than a decade. This role granted him substantial influence within the power corridors of Odisha.

Pandian's stature grew after the 2019 Assembly polls as he was appointed the 5T Secretary. The 5T initiative aims to bring transparency and teamwork to government departments in Odisha. Although there is no official 5T department, Pandian used this position to intervene in all government projects. Over the years, ministers and MLAs have lined up to seek an audience with the chief minister, making him a key intermediary in government matters.

Controversy

Pandian has been at the centre of a raging controversy as he embarked on a whirlwind tour to all 30 districts of Odisha using the state chopper. The Opposition parties have alleged that these tours appeared more like rallies of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), raising concerns about their nature and intent.

Also Read England pacer Stuart Broad announces retirement from all forms of cricket V Karthikeyan Pandian: Another Chanakya in Odisha politics? The jury is out Rani Rampal named coach of sub-junior team, but says she isn't retiring Ashes: Anderson reveals best photo with Broad, denies own retirement talks Confirmed! Ben Stokes comes out of ODI retirement ahead of World Cup 2023 Rajasthan elections: BJP's Tijara candidate served MCC violation notice Protests by BJP leaders continue over party ticket allotment in Rajasthan Ikea ordered to pay Rs 3,000 for asking customer to buy Rs 20 carry bag Kavitha to speak on Telangana govt's achievements at Oxford University Mohan Bhagwat should support INDIA bloc to save democracy: Sanjay Raut

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, who petitioned the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) seeking punitive action against Pandian for violation of All India Service (Conduct) Rules, had claimed that he was crossing a line and should formally join politics after resigning from IAS.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka said he would not be surprised if Pandian took charge as the chief minister of Odisha before the next elections.

"...such is the power structure in Odisha, no one has a clue what's happening but everyone knows who's controlling. VRS approved in 3 days during holidays - Super Fast," Ulaka said.

(With agency input)