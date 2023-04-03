140 million tune in to watch Day 1 of IPL on TV, up 47%: Disney Star

Disney Star, the official television broadcaster of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), clocked a total of 8.7 billion minutes of consumption on TV for the opening match, up over 47 per cent in comparison to last year.

Around 140 million viewers tuned in for the live broadcast on opening day, which included the opening ceremony with 130 million watching the first match involving Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, Disney Star stated in a press release.

“We are humbled with the overwhelming response that #IPLonStar has received from fans across the country. The massive growth in viewing time is testament to the success of our campaign, focus on building virtues of Star Sports’ broadcast, continuing dominance of linear Television as the preferred platform for uninterrupted viewing of live Cricket and most of all, the deep relationship we share with Cricket fans. This also reiterates the popularity of TATA IPL as the premier Cricket tournament in the world. We will continue to stay committed in our endeavour of serving fans through the power of storytelling, the best in-class coverage and customization at scale,” said Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star.

Total match views on Day 1 on the OTT platform JioCinema touched a whopping 500 million.