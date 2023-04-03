close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

140 million tune in to watch Day 1 of IPL on TV, up 47%: Disney Star

Total match views on Day 1 on the OTT platform JioCinema touched a whopping 500 million

BS Reporter
disney

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 12:01 AM IST
Follow Us
Disney Star, the official television broadcaster of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), clocked a total of 8.7 billion minutes of consumption on TV for the opening match, up over 47 per cent in comparison to last year. 
Around 140 million viewers tuned in for the live broadcast on opening day, which included the opening ceremony with 130 million watching the first match involving Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, Disney Star stated in a press release. 

Total match views on Day 1 on the OTT platform JioCinema touched a whopping 500 million.
“We are humbled with the overwhelming response that #IPLonStar has received from fans across the country. The massive growth in viewing time is testament to the success of our campaign, focus on building virtues of Star Sports’ broadcast, continuing dominance of linear Television as the preferred platform for uninterrupted viewing of live Cricket and most of all, the deep relationship we share with Cricket fans. This also reiterates the popularity of TATA IPL as the premier Cricket tournament in the world. We will continue to stay committed in our endeavour of serving fans through the power of storytelling, the best in-class coverage and customization at scale,” said Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star.

Also Read

What makes India's top OTT stories click?

IPL 2023 FAQ pack: New, old, and everything one must know before season 16

IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

Group A captains and teams: All that has changed for franchises in IPL 2023

India not prepared for full force of artificial intelligence adoption

Delhi consumer grievances redressal: Upload pics of products, bills via app

Eight states form committees to supervise direct selling activities

Delhi records 429 new Covid cases in a day, positivity rate rises to 16.09%

Nearly 70 countries still contaminated by mines, people being killed: UN

Topics : disney | IPL | OTT platforms

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 12:01 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon