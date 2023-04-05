close

18,890 complaints received on National Consumer Helpline since 2017: Govt

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to Ola and Uber on concerns related with deficiency in service, inadequate consumer grievance redressal mechanism

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
The government on Wednesday said 18,890 complaints have been received on National Consumer Helpline since 2017 against cab aggregators Ola and Uber.

"441 grievances have been received on PG (Public Grievance) portal and 18,890 complaints received on National Consumer Helpline from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2023 against Ola and Uber," Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to Ola and Uber on concerns related with deficiency in service, inadequate consumer grievance redressal mechanism, unreasonable levy of cancellation charge and lack of any information on the algorithm, he added.

Topics : Ola | Uber | consumer complaints

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 7:00 PM IST

