1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Court orders framing of charges against Tytler

A Delhi court Friday ordered framing of charges for murder and other offences against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to alleged murder of three people in the north Delhi's Pul Bangash area during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Special CBI judge Rakesh Siyal said there was sufficient evidence against him to put him on trial.

"Sufficient ground is there to proceed against the accused person," the judge said.

A witness had earlier submitted in the charge sheet that Tytler came out of a white Ambassador car in front of the Gurdwara Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984 and instigated a mob by saying "Kill the Sikhs, they have killed our mother," following which three people were killed.