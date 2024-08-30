Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Court orders framing of charges against Tytler

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Court orders framing of charges against Tytler

Special CBI judge Rakesh Siyal said there was sufficient evidence against him to put him on trial

Senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler arrives at the AICC HQ after party's victory in Karnataka assembly elections, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

The court ordered framing of charges for several offences, including unlawful assembly, rioting, promoting enmity between different groups, house trespass and theft. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court Friday ordered framing of charges for murder and other offences against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to alleged murder of three people in the north Delhi's Pul Bangash area during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Special CBI judge Rakesh Siyal said there was sufficient evidence against him to put him on trial.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Sufficient ground is there to proceed against the accused person," the judge said.
A witness had earlier submitted in the charge sheet that Tytler came out of a white Ambassador car in front of the Gurdwara Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984 and instigated a mob by saying "Kill the Sikhs, they have killed our mother," following which three people were killed.
The court ordered framing of charges for several offences, including unlawful assembly, rioting, promoting enmity between different groups, house trespass and theft.
The court has listed the matter for September 13 for formally framing the charges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Obtained sanction to prosecute Kejriwal in excise scam case: CBI to court

Obtained sanction to prosecute Kejriwal in excise scam case: CBI to court

UPSC coaching, UPSC exam coaching centre, coaching centre

Court to decide on August 28 if Rau's IAS Study Circle can access premises

UPSC coaching, UPSC exam coaching centre, coaching centre

Delhi coaching centre deaths: Court reserves order on accused's bail pleas

K K Modi Group

Bina Modi to recommend Samir's appointment to Godfrey Phillips Board: Court

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

Over 50 mn cases pending in courts; max 11.8 mn in UP's lower courts

Topics : Courts Law 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon