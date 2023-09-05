2,000 bottles of banned cough syrup seized, three arrested in Bengal

Around 2,000 bottles of banned cough syrup Phensedyl were seized and three people were arrested on Tuesday in West Bengal's Nadia district which borders Bangladesh, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted two vehicles in Natunpara in Bhimpur police station area and seized the cough syrup bottles, while arresting the occupants, a police officer said.
The arrested persons are residents of Nadia's Karimpur, which is close to the India-Bangladesh border.
Phensedyl contains codeine, which is a narcotic drug that causes addiction when used in large quantities over a period of time. The cough syrup is used as an intoxicant in Bangladesh as an alternative to alcohol.
Also Read
Poisoned cough syrup traced to India reveals lapses in regulation
WHO issues alert over another India-made syrup, flags' substandard' quality
Cough syrup row: Zero tolerance on spurious medicines, says Mandaviya
Contaminated cough syrup made in India found in Western Pacific: WHO
CDSCO orders Riemann Labs to stop making cough syrup linked to deaths
Himachal open for tourists, Dharamshala air services restored: Officials
India to host a global repository of digital public infra: Chandrasekhar
Janmashtami 2023 decoration ideas: Five ways to decorate Bal Gopal's Swing
SC reserves judgement on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370
House panel on chemicals and fertilisers on 4-day visit to Andaman
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)