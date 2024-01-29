Sensex (    %)
                        
2,083 cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1, its lineages detected in India

JN.1.11 has been detected in 244 cases while the rest of the cases were detected in the sub-lineages of JN.1

A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.

The World Health Organisation has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a "low" global public health risk

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jan 29 2024

The INSACOG on Monday said 2,083 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 and its lineages have been detected in the country so far.
There are 814 SARS-CoV-2 sequences of JN.1 across 18 states and UTs while its sub-lineage JN.1.1 has been detected in 943 cases, according to the data compiled by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).
JN.1.11 has been detected in 244 cases while the rest of the cases were detected in the sub-lineages of JN.1.
Last month, the Centre asked the states and Union Territories to maintain a constant vigil amid detection of new variants in the country.
The World Health Organisation has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.
The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said.

