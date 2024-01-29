Sensex (    %)
                        
India awash with optimism, pride and anticipation: Kumar Mangalam Birla

In his annual note, Birla said that the viral meme 'just looking like a wow' echoes the vibrant energy of the Indian economy and captures the 'unparalleled' nature of this moment

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Stemming from the country's accelerated high-growth trajectory, India is awash with optimism, pride, and anticipation and there is a "palpable" sense that it is on the move, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group said in his annual note on Monday.

"And for that, our government deserves much credit," he added.
Birla said that as several countries remain engulfed in pessimism, India seems to stride forward with "unwavering optimism". "This is the dynamism and energy of a young country and ancient civilisation that has found its voice and footing," he said.

He added that the viral meme "just looking like a wow" echoes the vibrant energy of the Indian economy and captures the "unparalleled" nature of this moment.

Birla highlighted that, at the moment, the confidence of Indians is surging, and it can be a transformative force.

"Perhaps it's time to imagine an index that captures the collective confidence of a nation. Maybe call it, the national confidence index!" Birla said.

Birla said that since 2020, the world has witnessed several events like a global pandemic, war, unprecedented tech acceleration, and a reshuffle of the global pecking order. During these four years, the world has showcased high resilience.

"A lot of established ideas are being challenged, but nations, companies and people have demonstrated incredible resilience," he said.

"The secret to navigating this chaos, and moving forward with purpose, perhaps lies in embracing the ideas and values which have permanence and enduring relevance."

Birla said that during one of his foreign visits, he realised that transparency and trust are the basis of globalisation.

"Globalisation in its authentic form doesn't have to be a zero-sum game. And the model of globalisation that will always work is one that is founded on openness, mutual trust, and transparency," he said.

Kumar Mangalam Birla Aditya Birla Group Indian Economy

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

