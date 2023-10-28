close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

2 EAC-PM members on 5-day Nagaland tour, to meet with key stakeholders

The visit focuses on catalysing economic growth and development in the region, and holds promise for strengthening vital sectors as well as forging collaborations, it said

Sanjiv Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister

Sanjiv Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister

Press Trust of India Kohima
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two members of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) have arrived in Nagaland on a five-day visit during which they will hold discussions with key stakeholders, and look at ways to bolster development of the region, officials said.
The members Sanjeev Sanyal and Devi Prasad Mishra arrived in the northeastern state on Friday, a release issued by the Nagaland Planning & Transformation Department said.
The visit focuses on catalysing economic growth and development in the region, and holds promise for strengthening vital sectors as well as forging collaborations, it said.
The EAC-PM members will engage in extensive discussions with local entrepreneurs, government officials, business leaders and community representatives during their stay, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Massive rocks crush three cars on Nagaland highway during landslide

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs BAN Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

Vaishno Devi yatra on new track suspended as Katra witnesses heavy rainfall

All decks cleared for new medical college in J&K after L-G meeting

VIRAL VIDEO: MS Dhoni stuns Venkatesh Prasad with his bike collection

LIVE: PM Modi to address 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' culmination event on Oct 31

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for third consecutive day with AQI at 261

Police serves notices to those on chain hunger strike for Maratha quota

MCA to soon launch centre to process all compliances for companies

India gives LoR to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

Topics : Nagaland PM's Economic Advisory Council

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon