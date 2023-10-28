close
Police serves notices to those on chain hunger strike for Maratha quota

Shiv Sena Kalyan district president Arvind More said it was unfortunate police was serving notices at a time when a Maratha was the state's chief minister

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange ends hunger strike on 17th day after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets him at protest site in Jalna

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange ends hunger strike on 17th day after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets him at protest site in Jalna (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India Thane
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 7:25 AM IST
Police have served notices to several persons who have begun a chain hunger strike in Kalyan in Thane district seeking reservations in jobs and education for the Maratha community, an official said on Friday.
The participants include workers of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena, he said.
Shiv Sena Kalyan district president Arvind More said it was unfortunate police was serving notices at a time when a Maratha was the state's chief minister.
If this was the case, then we don't need such a chief minister, More said.

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 7:25 AM IST

