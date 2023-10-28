Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for third consecutive day with AQI at 261

With the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 286, the overall air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'poor' category for the third day straight on Saturday morning, according to Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB's) daily bulletin, Delhi's AQI as of 4 PM on October 27 was 261. It was more than the 256 recorded on October 26.

As stubble burning continues in parts of Punjab and Haryana, air quality in the national capital has worsened in the past few days. According to data, over 2,500 cases of stubble burning have been reported this year so far. However, the numbers are better than those of the previous two years.

On Friday, Haryana released images which it claims are from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) and show that there are more than double stubbing burning incidents in Punjab as compared to Haryana on October 25 and 26. Punjab, however, has reported a 50 per cent drop in farm fires so far in the ongoing paddy harvesting season even as the state on Friday saw 766 such incidents, the highest in a single day this season.

The second phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented in Delhi to reduce the effect of increased pollution. Haryana's Jind and Gujarat's Vatva highest are the most polluted cities.

According to the CPCB data, both Haryana's Jind and Gujarat's Valva recorded the highest AQI at 298. According to the AQI's categorisation, this falls in the "poor" category. Haryana's Hanumangarh is the second most polluted city, with an AQI of 291.

How is the air quality in Delhi-NCR?

Delhi's air quality, along with most of its neighbours, continues to be "poor". The highest AQI among these cities was recorded in Greater Noida, with an AQI of 280. Faridabad followed it at 235 and Gurugram at 224.

Ghaziabad's AQI was 227, and Noida's 220. Sonipat and Manesar, however, reported "moderate" air quality with AQIs of 117 and 183, respectively. Mumbai's AQI was 'moderate' at 139.

What is Delhi doing to curb pollution?

On Friday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the 15-point winter action plan, announced by Chief Minister in September this year is being implemented one by one to curb the pollution.

Gopal Rai said, "This winter action plan is now being implemented on the ground one by one to reduce the pollution in the national capital."

The plan will focus on stubble management, dust pollution, vehicular emission, open burning of garbage, industrial pollution, green war room and Green Delhi application, pollution hotspots, real-time apportionment study, smog tower, e-waste parks, plantation, eco-farming, public participation, firecrackers and joint action with neighbouring states.

On Thursday, the Delhi government launched the "Red Light on, Gaadi Off" campaign to reduce vehicular pollution.

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "One of the major causes of pollution in the national capital is traffic. To reduce the overall pollution in Delhi, we've had to decrease vehicle pollution. Thus, we are introducing a 'Red Light on, Gaadi Off' campaign to create awareness among the public to curb vehicle pollution."

What is Grap?

The Centre's Pollution Control Board (PCB) had earlier come up with its Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) measures to deal with air pollution.

Under Stage I measures, construction and demolition activities on a plot size of or above 500 square meters are halted. The restaurants and hotels are directed to stop using coal and firewood in tandoors. Moreover, the government undertakes automated cleaning of the roads for dust management. It is activated when AQI is "poor".

Under Stage II, the parking fees are hiked to reduce the usage of private vehicles. To tackle the high number of daily commuters, the frequency of local buses and Metro is increased. It is initiated when AQI is "very poor".

Under Stage III, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are prohibited from entering Delhi-NCR, in addition to other measures. Moreover, all construction activities, except government projects, are halted. The entry of commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi is prohibited in the capital. This stage is activated when AQI is "severe".

Under Stage IV, all construction and demolition activity is banned. The authorities are asked to devise a plan for online classes for schools and remote work for the offices. The government kicks off this stage when the pollution levels are "severe-plus".

What is AQI?

The Air Quality Index is a tool for communication of air quality status to people. There are six AQI categories, namely good, satisfactory, moderately polluted, poor, very poor, and severe.

Each of these categories is decided based on the ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints). According to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 is "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 450 "severe".

(With agency inputs)