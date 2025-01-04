Business Standard

Saturday, January 04, 2025 | 07:21 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 2006 Nanded bomb blast: Court acquits all nine surviving accused

2006 Nanded bomb blast: Court acquits all nine surviving accused

An explosion took place on the intervening night of April 4 and 5, 2006, at the house of Laxman Rajkondwar, who was allegedly a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker

Kolkata blast

Of the total 12 accused in the case, two had died in the explosion, while one died during the course of the trial. | Representative Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A sessions court at Nanded in central Maharashtra on Saturday acquitted all nine surviving accused in a 2006 blast case.

While the detailed order was not yet available, a defence lawyer said the prosecution could not establish that the incident was a bomb blast.

Of the total 12 accused in the case, two had died in the explosion, while one died during the course of the trial. District and Additional Sessions Judge C V Marathe acquitted the remaining accused on Saturday.

An explosion took place on the intervening night of April 4 and 5, 2006, at the house of Laxman Rajkondwar, who was allegedly a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker, in Nanded city. Rajkondwar's son Naresh Rajkondwar and Vishva Hindu Parishad activist Himanshu Panse were killed, allegedly while assembling the explosive device, the investigators claimed. The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

 

As per defence lawyer Nitin Runwal, as many as 49 prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial. But the prosecution could not prove that the incident was a 'bomb blast' and not the explosion of a gas cylinder or some other inflammable object, he told PTI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

CM Himanta to meet industry leaders in Mumbai for Assam business summit

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch multiple development projects in Delhi on Sunday

Fog, Noida Fog, Winter

LIVE: Four dead in Haryana, 250 flights disrupted in Delhi as dense fog blinds North India

Delhi police

Delhi man cons 700 woman on dating apps using pics of Brazilian model

Modi, Narendra Modi

Boosting infra, empowering youth in rural areas a priority: PM Modi

Topics : Bomb blast Maharashtra RSS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon