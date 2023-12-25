India's 2023 natural calamities: A wake-up call for climate action

2023 has been a year marked by an unsettling reminder of nature's wrath in India. The nation witnessed an array of devastating natural calamities that not only challenged its resilience but also underscored the urgent need for climate action. From the sudden and violent flash floods to the unexpected cloudbursts, the perilous landslides, uncontrolled wildfires, and the earth-shattering tremors of earthquakes, each disaster echoed a common warning - the climate clock is ticking for humanity. The consequences of these events were profound, leaving indelible marks on the landscape and in the lives of those affected. Below are photos capturing the harrowing glimpses of the natural disasters India faced in 2023, each telling a story of survival, loss, and a wake-up call for environmental stewardship.



Sinking hill town: In the very first week of the year, several houses in Joshimath, located at a height of 6,000 feet in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, developed cracks due to land subsidence. A transit point to pilgrimage sites, this Himalayan ecosystem, according to experts, is bearing the brunt of rampant development and uncontrolled tourist influx. (Phtoto: Reuters) Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Marooned: As the water level of the Yamuna rose to a 45-year high, the swelling river flooded low-lying areas and streets in July, throwing life out of gear in Delhi (above). In Chennai, floods, sparked by cyclone Michaung, brought the city to a halt in November, leaving people hapless and communication networks disrupted. (Photo: PTI)

Gutted: In August, destructive wildfires almost turned the entire resort city of Lahaina in the US’ Hawaii into ashes, killing more than 100. It was a double whammy, with the largest natural disaster to hit Hawaii striking at a time when it had barely recovered from a severe drought. (Photo: Reuters)

Choked: Land-locked Delhi and sea-facing Mumbai (above) grappled with plummeting air quality. In Delhi, the air quality index (AQI) soared beyond 500 at some locations due to local emissions and stubble burning. In October, Mumbai made headlines for recording AQI levels worse than Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Tectonic shock: Devastating earthquakes rocked Turkey (right), Morocco, and Afghanistan, claiming thousands of lives. Turkey was the worst hit with over 50,000 casualties. (Photo: Reuters)

We the people: The year saw a major demographic shift with India overtaking China as the most populous country, according to the UN. With the number of Indians expected to reach 1.7 billion by 2064, experts remain divided on whether it would be a demographic “dividend” or “burden”. (Photo: PTI)



Green bet: Powered by fuel mostly made from waste cooking oil and animal fats, Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787 successfully completed the first 100% sustainable aviation fuel transatlantic flight from London to New York on November 28. Equally eco-friendly, in September, IndianOil unveiled India’s first green hydrogen-run bus that emits just water . (Photo: Reuters) he year saw a major demographic shift with India overtaking China as the most populous country, according to the UN. With the number of Indians expected to reach 1.7 billion by 2064, experts remain divided on whether it would be a demographic “dividend” or “burden”. (Photo: PTI)



White giant: As the World Meteorological Organisation confirmed 2023 as the warmest year on record, the largest iceberg, A23a, with a known area of 3,900 sq km, came loose in the Antarctic in November, three decades after being stuck on the ocean floor. (Photo: Reuters)



Moving a mountain: At around 5.30 am on Diwali day, a portion of the Silkyara-Dandalgaon tunnel being built in Uttarkashi collapsed after a landslide, trapping 41 labourers behind 57 metres of debris. The 400-hour rescue operation, which suffered several setbacks, culminated with 14 “rat-hole miners” successfully digging through the last but toughest 12 metres. (Photo: PTI) As the World Meteorological Organisation confirmed 2023 as the warmest year on record, the largest iceberg, A23a, with a known area of 3,900 sq km, came loose in the Antarctic in November, three decades after being stuck on the ocean floor. (Photo: Reuters)





Uttarkashi Tunnel Resucued Labroures (Photo: PTI) Task cut out: Few expected any surprises with oil exporter UAE hosting this year’s COP28. A leaked letter from Opec asking its member countries to reject any text that targets fossil fuels kicked up a storm. However, after two weeks of talks, COP28 decided to “transition away from fossil fuel”, the first such instance in the three decades of the grouping. The event saw protests, most notably by Licypriya Kangujam, a 12-year-old climate activist from Manipur. (Photo: Reuters)

icypriya Kangujam, a 12-year-old climate activist from Manipur (Photo: Reuters)





(Photo: Reuters)

On October 4, a cloudburst in the glacial South Lhonak Lake of North Sikkim triggered a flash flood in Teesta (above). The raging river left at least 42 people dead and thousands displaced, inundating villages and towns. In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rains set off landslides in several districts, claiming over 70 lives in August (Photo: PTI)