23 army personnel missing after flash flood in Sikkim; state on red alert

A sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim resulting in a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley. The situation was exacerbated by the release of water from the Chungthang dam, leading to 23 army personnel being washed away, according to defence officials as reported by news agency PTI.

The floods began around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Defence officials indicated that establishments along the valley have been affected, and efforts are underway to confirm the details. The discharge of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden surge in water levels, rising up to 15-20 feet high downstream.

This surge affected army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam, the officials noted.

Twenty-three army personnel have been reported missing, and 41 vehicles are submerged under slush. Search operations are ongoing.

In addition, the Singtam foot over bridge has collapsed. According to a report by India Today, the state government has issued a red alert and advised people to stay away from the river.

The Jalpaiguri administration in West Bengal has commenced evacuating people from the lower catchment area. The full extent of the damage remains to be ascertained.



(With agency inputs)