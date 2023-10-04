Technical issue affects outbound international services at Chennai airport

A server problem led to disruption in services at the International Departure at the city airport here on Wednesday, affecting 9 outbound services and about 1,500 international passengers, officials said.

The technical issue that was noticed around 1.30 am was fixed by 6 am, they said.

Only international departures were affected, impacting printing of boarding passes and baggage handling, officials added.

International services to destinations including Colombo, Dubai and Bangkok suffered delays.

Also Read IRE vs IND T20s full schedule, match timings (IST), squads, live streaming IRE vs IND 1st T20 Highlights: India win Bumrah's comeback match by 2 runs IRE vs IND 2nd T20 Highlights: India win by 33 runs, take unassailable lead IRE vs IND 3rd T20 Highlights: Match called-off, India win series 2-0 IRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11: Prasidh, Rinku make debut in shortest format Canadian allegations against India serious, need to be investigated: US Seen reports of Indian media outlet's ties with China: US on NewClick raid ED raids AAP MP Sanjay Singh's premises in Delhi excise policy case Canada wants 'private talks' with India to resolve diplomatic dispute LIVE: ED raids underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's home in excise policy case