close
Sensex (-0.48%)
65512.10 -316.31
Nifty (-0.56%)
19528.75 -109.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5923.15 + 39.85
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40608.85 + 71.80
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
44399.05 -185.50
Heatmap

Technical issue affects outbound international services at Chennai airport

Only international departures were affected, impacting printing of boarding passes and baggage handling, officials said

airlines, flights

airlines, flights

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 8:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A server problem led to disruption in services at the International Departure at the city airport here on Wednesday, affecting 9 outbound services and about 1,500 international passengers, officials said.
The technical issue that was noticed around 1.30 am was fixed by 6 am, they said.
Only international departures were affected, impacting printing of boarding passes and baggage handling, officials added.
International services to destinations including Colombo, Dubai and Bangkok suffered delays.

Also Read

IRE vs IND T20s full schedule, match timings (IST), squads, live streaming

IRE vs IND 1st T20 Highlights: India win Bumrah's comeback match by 2 runs

IRE vs IND 2nd T20 Highlights: India win by 33 runs, take unassailable lead

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 Highlights: Match called-off, India win series 2-0

IRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11: Prasidh, Rinku make debut in shortest format

Canadian allegations against India serious, need to be investigated: US

Seen reports of Indian media outlet's ties with China: US on NewClick raid

ED raids AAP MP Sanjay Singh's premises in Delhi excise policy case

Canada wants 'private talks' with India to resolve diplomatic dispute

LIVE: ED raids underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's home in excise policy case

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : international flights Chennai flights

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Find N3 FlipLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAAP Releases 2nd List of CandidatesIndia GDP GrowthAsian Games 2023 October 03 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyGold-Silver Price

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in IndiaJSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streamingICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in NepalIRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon