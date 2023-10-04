close
Seen reports of Indian media outlet's ties with China: US on NewClick raid

Separately, of course though, the US government strongly supports the robust role of the media globally, including social media, in a vibrant and free democracy, Patel said

Photo: Twitter@VedantPatel

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 8:23 AM IST
The United States has seen reports about the alleged ties of an Indian media outlet, which was raided by officials a day earlier, with China but cannot comment on the veracity of the claims, an official said.
We have seen reports about this outlet's ties to the People's Republic of China, "but we can't comment yet on the veracity of those claims", State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at a news conference here.
Separately, of course though, the US government strongly supports the robust role of the media globally, including social media, in a vibrant and free democracy, he said.
We raise concerns on these matters with the Indian government, with countries around the world, through our diplomatic engagements that are at the core of our bilateral relationship.
We have urged the Indian government and have done so not just with India, but other countries as well, about the importance of respecting the human rights of journalists, including freedom of expression both online and offline, he said.
I don't have additional information though, about this particular circumstance or any of the underlying issues that may or may not be related to this outlet, however, Patel added.

The New York Times, in an investigated story in August, reported about the raided Indian media outlet receiving funds from an Indian American having ties to Chinese propaganda interests.
A Times investigation had linked the site to a pro-China network, the daily reported.
In New Delhi, corporate filings show, Mr. Singham's network financed a news site, NewsClick, that sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points, The New York Times then wrote.
In a statement, the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), an advocacy organisation of diaspora Indian Muslims, strongly condemned the raid on the office of the news portal and journalists associated with it.
The IAMC called upon the government to immediately drop the baseless case against NewsClick and release all journalists who have been unjustly detained.

Topics : media United States India China

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 8:23 AM IST

