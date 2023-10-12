close
230 Indians expected to be brought back from Israel in 1st chartered flight

Around 230 Indians are expected to be brought back from Israel on Friday in a chartered flight under Operation Ajay, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said

Ministry of External Affairs

Ministry of External Affairs, Pic: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Around 230 Indians are expected to be brought back from Israel on Friday in a chartered flight under Operation Ajay, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
India launched the operation to facilitate the return of those Indians who wish to come back home as a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend triggered fresh tensions in the region.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing on Thursday that the chartered flight is expected to reach Tel Aviv this evening and it will bring back the first batch of around 230 Indians on Friday.
We are closely monitoring the situation, he said.
On the attacks by Hamas on Israeli cities, Bagchi said India considers them as terrorist strikes.
To a question on India's position on the Palestine issue, he said New Delhi always advocated resumption of direct talks towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living side-by-side and at peace with Israel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel-Palestine Ministry of External Affairs Gaza conflict Gaza border clash Hamas

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

