Gave inflation, corruption and unemployment: Kamal Nath's jibe at Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh and Congress state President Kamal Nath on Thursday lashed out at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that the CM has only given inflation, corruption and unemployment to the people of the state.

Nath further said that if his government was formed in the state, he would fill the backlog of recruitment to tackle rising unemployment.

"I want to ask Shivraj Singh, what have you given? He has given inflation, corruption and unemployment. We will fill the backlog of recruitments. The biggest challenge in Madhya Pradesh is the future of our youth. Our priority would be to fill the vacancies so that the youth gets employment. Employment is our priority," he promised while addressing a poll rally in Mandla district.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was also present at the poll public rally, attacked the BJP government over women's safety issue.

"You must have seen the videos that are viral. The maximum number of girls going missing in the country has been reported in Madhya Pradesh. 1.5 lakh women and girls have gone missing under their rule. 17 incidents of rape take place daily...You must have seen the Ujjain incident. Madhya Pradesh is the leading state in the country as far as atrocities on tribals are concerned. The situation is becoming difficult here," she said.

This comes a day after Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he will rise like a phoenix from ashes to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh.

"The Congress is scared of Mama. They are praying for my death and taking only Mama's name day in, day out. But, I am Shivraj. Even if I die, I will rise again from the ashes like a phoenix to work for the people of Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, with the polls approaching, the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have stepped up their squabbling, with the latest exchanges over the delay in the latter releasing a first list of candidates.

Chouhan taunted the Congress on this score, declaring, "Our campaigning has begun and they are yet to release lists. What 'muhurat' [auspicious time] are they waiting for... is there infighting?"

To which, Congress' national spokesperson, Ragini Nayak replied, "140 names were finalised [but] we will not release our list in Shraddh Paksha. There will be no opposition after the release of our list."

Congress announced on Tuesday that it will unveil its list of candidates for the Assembly elections in the state after the Pitru Paksha period.

Pitru Paksha, the time during which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, commenced on September 29 and will conclude on October 14 this year.

(With agency input)