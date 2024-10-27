25 years since 1999 Super Cyclone: Odisha's journey from ruin to resilience

As another October rolled around, another cyclone hit Odisha’s coast along the Bay of Bengal. Although the latest, named Dana, was relatively moderate, the lessons from the 1999 Super Cyclone — one of the deadliest in the region — ensured zero casualty and minimal disruption to livelihoods.

Back in 1999, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) detected a low-pressure system on October 24. In five days, a severe cyclonic storm — then called BoB 06 — made landfall near Paradip in Jagatsinghpur, wielding 250 kmph winds and pushing a

20-foot surge of seawater into the land.

The Super Cyclone devastated Odisha, claiming