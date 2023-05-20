close

3 Pakistan drones intercepted, 2 downed by BSF along Punjab border

BSF intercepted three Pakistani drones and shot down two of them along the International Border in Punjab in three different incidents, a spokesperson of the force said on Saturday

Press Trust of India Jalandhar
Photo: Twitter@ANI

Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted three Pakistani drones and shot down two of them along the International Border in Punjab in three different incidents, a spokesperson of the force said on Saturday.

The three drones were intercepted by the BSF on Friday night.

The first drone, a black quadcopter of "DJI Matrice 300 RTK" make, was recovered from Udhar Dhariwal village in Amritsar district, the spokesperson said.

BSF troops intercepted this unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) by firing around 9 pm on Friday, he said.

The second drone, a quadcopter of the same make, was recovered from Rattan Khurd village in Amritsar district after troops fired at it around 9.30 pm.

Two packets attached to the drone containing 2.6 kg of suspected heroin were also recovered from the UAV that was found in Rattan Khurd village, the spokesperson added.

A third drone was intercepted on Friday night along this front. However, it could not be recovered as it fell on the Pakistani side, he said.

CCTV footage showed people collecting this third drone from the Pakistan side, the spokesperson said.

Topics : Pakistan Punjab

First Published: May 20 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

