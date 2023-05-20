close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ED files money laundering case against Gujarat conman Kiran Patel

Enforcement Directorate said it has conducted searches at a dozen locations in Guj against alleged conman Kiran Patel who is accused of cheating people by impersonating as a PMO official

Press Trust of India New Delhi
ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 6:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has conducted searches at a dozen locations in Gujarat against alleged conman Kiran Patel who is accused of cheating people by impersonating as a PMO official while taking the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a ride.

The searches, carried out on May 19, resulted in seizure of documents related to immovable properties apart from recovery of "highly incriminating" material, the agency said in a statement.

"Further investigation in respect of his activities in J-K and other places is in progress," it said.

A total of 12 locations in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Morbi and Mehsana in Gujarat in the investigation relating to Kiranbhai Jagdishbhai Patel and his associates Jay Savjibhai Sitapara, Hardik Kishorebhai Chandrana, Vitthalbhai Motibhai Patel, Amit Pandya and Piyush Kantibhai Vasita were searched.

The ED alleged Patel, with criminal intention, employed high degree of forged means, impersonated himself as senior government official serving in PMO as 'Dr Kiran Patel, Additional Director, PMO (Strategies and Campaigns)'.

By resorting to cheating, forgery and impersonation, Patel duped gullible people and also intentionally induced people to do and also to omit to do activities, under a well-knit plan for securing monetary as well as material benefits, it said.

Also Read

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Over Rs 192 cr crime proceeds generated in Delhi excise policy 'scam': ED

Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again

Gujarat elections results: Trends show BJP headed for a sweeping victory

Power Bank App fraud case: ED conducts searches at 14 locations, 3 arrested

Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', will challenge it in SC: CM Kejriwal

Bribery case: CBI questions Sameer Wankhede for more than five hours

DRI seizes 18.1 kg whale vomit worth Rs 31.67 crore in Tamil Nadu

Enhanced tax, regulation needed against the beedi industry: Research

Hockey India congratulates Deep Ekka on completing 250 International Caps

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Kira

nbhai Patel is a habitual scammer and imposter as other FIRs have also been registered against him and his family members in Gujarat for defrauding gullible people by pretending himself as a high-rank officer in the government and showing his political connections," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gujarat Enforcement Directorate

First Published: May 20 2023 | 6:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CBI questions TMC leader Abhishek for 6 hours over school jobs scam

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC
4 min read

Three-day Karnataka Assembly session from Monday: CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
1 min read

India will do whatever is possible to find solution to war: PM to Zelenskyy

PM Modi held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during G-7 Summit in Japan
4 min read

NGT gives no objection to installation of Yamuna floodplains lighthouse

Yamuna
3 min read

DRI seizes 18.1 kg whale vomit worth Rs 31.67 crore in Tamil Nadu

Humpback Whale
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency notes: Here's all you need to know

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
2 min read

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, to remain legal tender

note
5 min read

Rs 1,000 notes may be back: Opposition slams junking of Rs 2,000 notes

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

Congress targets PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes

Congress
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Found no regulatory failure, says SC panel

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon