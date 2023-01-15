JUST IN
As tornadoes hit Alabama, survivors hid in tubs, shipping containers
Only option is to seek IMF support: SL President on economic collapse
Russian strikes will cause emergency power cuts across country: Ukraine
Pak consulate brings up 'freedom' of Uyghur, Islamabad says account hacked
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv: PM Rishi Sunak
China reports almost 60,000 Covid deaths as govt fails to release data
Indians travelling to Sri Lanka advised to comply with new Covid protocols
Nearly all of Beijing's 22 mn population to get Covid by January-end: Study
US, Japan sign pact at Nasa Headquarters for deep space exploration
OIC delegation to be in Afghanistan to discuss women's right to education
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
WHO seeks deeper cooperation from China on origins of Covid-19 pandemic
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Pak's Punjab Assembly dissolves; caretaker CM nominations asked by Jan 17

'I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course'

Topics
Pakistan government | Pakistan  | Shahbaz Sharif

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

Pakistan flag

Pakistan's Punjab Assembly on Saturday evening stood dissolved after Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman refused to sign an advice of Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Elahi on the "wish" of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday had sent the advice to dissolve the assembly. As the governor did not sign the dissolution summary, it stood dissolved 48 hours (Saturday evening) from the time the CM sent it to governor as per the Constitution.

The governor said in a tweet: "I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as the Constitution clearly provides a way forward."

The governor also invited CM Elahi and Leader of the Opposition in the PA, Hamza Shahbaz (son of prime minister Shehbaz Sharif), to start the process of the appointment of the caretaker chief minister. He asked them to submit their nominations by January 17.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan government

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 07:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.