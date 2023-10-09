3 people killed, 28 injured after bus crashes into ditch in Nainital

Three people were killed after a bus carrying 32 passengers crashed into a ditch in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, police said on Sunday.

So far, 28 people have been rescued, and further rescue operations are underway, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nainital PN Meena said, "28 people have been rescued so far, 3 people have died in the accident, and we have recovered their bodies. 1-2 people are still trapped, they will be rescued soon".

Further rescue operations by the SDRF team are underway.

Further information is awaited.

