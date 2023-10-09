close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

3 people killed, 28 injured after bus crashes into ditch in Nainital

So far, 28 people have been rescued, and further rescue operations are underway, officials said

bus accident

Representative image (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 8:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Three people were killed after a bus carrying 32 passengers crashed into a ditch in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, police said on Sunday.
So far, 28 people have been rescued, and further rescue operations are underway, officials said.
Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nainital PN Meena said, "28 people have been rescued so far, 3 people have died in the accident, and we have recovered their bodies. 1-2 people are still trapped, they will be rescued soon".
Further rescue operations by the SDRF team are underway.
Further information is awaited.

Also Read

HC suggests immediate measures to reduce traffic congestion in Nainital

6 dead in school bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad

Nainital cable car breaks down mid way, passengers left stranded

Global mobility firm Flix to enter India in early 2024 with bus service

Economies of scale to take electric-bus penetration above 70% by 2030

Teachers play key role in instilling nationalism among students: Tripura CM

Cauvery row: Pro-Kannada organisation to block highway in B'luru on Oct 10

EAM Jaishankar holds meeting with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Assam govt issues Rs 47 cr grant to surrendered cadres of Adivasi militants

Dassault Aviation CEO to visit India, discuss marine variant of Rafale jets

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Nainital crash

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 8:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon