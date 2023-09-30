close
4.5 mn tonnes of waste at Bhalswa landfill to reduce by May 2024: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said Bhalswa landfill site has about 6.0-6.5 mn tonnes of municipal waste spread over 72 acres, and besides legacy waste, 2000 tonnes of fresh waste is getting added daily to the massive dump

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 3:05 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Bhalswa landfill site on Saturday and said about 45 lakh tonnes of waste from it is expected to be processed and reduced by May next year.
Interacting with reporters at the site, Kejriwal said once 45 lakh tonnes of waste gets reduced, 35 acres of land will be reclaimed, which can be reused in multiple ways.
There are three landfill sites in Delhi, located at Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur.
Kejriwal said Bhalswa landfill site has about 60-65 lakh tonnes of municipal waste spread over 72 acres, and besides legacy waste, 2,000 tonnes of fresh waste is getting added daily to the massive dump.
The target till today was to reduce 14 lakh tonnes of waste (from it), but it is being done speedily and the target has been exceeded, with the figure being 18 lakh tonnes, he said.
The chief minister said the target for the agency working on the waste processing at Bhalswa landfill site is to reduce waste by 30 lakh tonnes by May 15, 2024.

But, given the speed of work, about 45 lakh tonne waste is expected to be reduced by May 15 next year," he said.
For processing the balance waste, another agency is to be hired, initial work for which has been completed, but the tendering process is getting stalled as the process has to get through the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
The MCD panel will be formed as per the directions of the Supreme Court, so, we are trying to find an alternative solution, he said.
The chief minister said he will also visit the other two landfill sites very soon.
During the visit, Kejriwal was accompanied by Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, Leader of House in MCD, Mukesh Goyal and AAP's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Bhalswa landfill waste management

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 3:05 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon