Communal tension erupts in Jaipur after death of biker due to thrashing

Communal tension erupted in Ramganj and nearby areas here on Saturday after a man died allegedly due to thrashing by a group of men over an accident between two motorcycles, police said.

Two motorbikes collided in Subhash Chowk after which a group of men with one of the two riders thrashed the other rider, Iqbal, late Friday night, police said. He was rushed to SMS hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Several shops in the Muslim-dominated areas were shut down, and family members of the deceased and locals gathered there are demanding action against the other side.

Additional forces have been deployed around the area and efforts were being made to diffuse the tension, police said. Shops in Ramganj, Subhash chowk and nearby areas have been closed in view of the tension.

