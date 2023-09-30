close
Heavy rains continue across Kerala; IMD issues 'yellow alert' in 13 districts

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 2:45 PM IST
Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala affecting normal life on Saturday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a "yellow alert" warning in 13 of 14 districts of the state except in Kottayam.
The yellow alert predicts heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.
Uprooting of trees, waterlogging and collapsing of compound walls were reported in many places, but no major casualties have happened anywhere in the state so far in the rains continuing for the last two days.
Heavy downpour submerged hundreds of acres of paddy fields at Edathua, a tiny hamlet in the Kuttanad region in Alappuzha district.
The shutters of Aruvikkara Dam near the state capital was raised up to 160 cm in view of rising water level, district authorities here said.

As the rain is expected to intensify in the coming hours, the state Disaster Management Authority urged people living in high range to maintain extra vigil and directed fishermen not to venture into the sea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 2:45 PM IST

