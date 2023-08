4 killed in two separate incidents involving apple-laden trucks in Shimla

Four people were crushed by apple-laden trucks in two separate road incidents in Shimla, police said on Wednesday.

Two people were crushed to death coming under a truck laden with apples in Chaila area of Shimla district, police said.

The incident happened Tuesday evening when the truck from Narkanda was going outside the state taking the Rajgarh-Solan road.

The truck, reportedly by mistake, veered towards Chaila market instead of the SainjRajgarh road and going out of control, hit four vehicles, turned turtle, and crushed two people, one of whom was a woman.

According to preliminary investigations by police, a brake failure led to the accident.

The bodies were extracted with the help of an excavator and sent for post mortem to the Civil Hospital in Theog, police said. A case has been registered and investigations are underway, they said.

Also Read 39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath Should you subscribe to Yatharth Hospital's IPO? Here's what brokerages say 250 evacuated as fire breaks out at new OPD building of IGMCH in Shimla Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks Shimla police introduces river guard system to prevent drowning incidents Meghalaya CM Sangma seeks PM Modi's intervention for ILP implementation Mumbai suburban services delayed due to technical snag in local train Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande leaves for UK to attend military event No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today Indigenous peoples' rights must be protected for sake of humanity: Mamata

In the second incident, driver of another apple-laden truck coming from Theog lost control over the vehicle near Dhalli in the outskirts of Shimla city and fell over a pickup truck turning from Theog-Shimla road to Basantpur-Shimla road.

Two people died on the spot and their bodies are being extracted, police said.

So far 92 persons have died in road accidents in the state since the onset of monsoon on June 24 till date as per the state emergency operation centre.