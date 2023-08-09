No confidence motion LIVE: This govt is heartless, Oppn in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who had tabled the motion of no confidence against the Centre in the Lower House and was part of the delegation of Opposition members to Manipur recently, initiated the debate on Tuesday.Rising to address the Lower House, on behalf of the Opposition, during a debate on the no-trust motion, the TMC MP said, "This is a heartless government. They can send delegation to West Bengal on any pretext but not one to Manipur where our brothers and sisters are falling prey to violence. Those ruling the country have no compassion which is why they haven't sent delegation to Manipur unlike the Opposition parties."