Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande leaves for UK to attend military event

Gen Pande will review the 201st Sovereign's Parade of Commissioning Course at the prestigious Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst as the 'Sovereign's Representative' for the parade, the Army said

Manoj Pande

File photo of Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Manoj Pande pays tribute at the National War Memorial, in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Wednesday left for the UK on a five-day visit to attend a prestigious military event and hold talks with the top British defence brass on bilateral strategic issues.
Gen Pande will review the 201st Sovereign's Parade of Commissioning Course at the prestigious Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst as the 'Sovereign's Representative' for the parade, the Army said.
The Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst is a reputed event, known for its illustrious history and the passing out of officer cadets from across the globe.
Gen Pande is the first Chief of the Army Staff from India to be the Sovereign's Representative for the parade, according to the Army.
The Chief of Army Staff will also be visiting the Indian Army Memorial room which occupies a place of pride in the Royal Military Academy.
He is scheduled to hold talks with with Gen Sir Patrick Sanders, Chief of General Staff of the British Army and Gen Gwyn Jenkins, Vice Chief of Defence Staff of the UK armed forces.

The Chief of Army Staff will also hold high-level discussions with Gen Sir James Hockenhull, Commander of UK Strategic Command, Lt General Ralph Wooddisse, the Commander Field Army, and Major General Zachary Raymond Stenning, Commandant of Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.
The talks will be focused on various matters of common interest, including defence cooperation, counter-terrorism efforts and strategic planning, officials said.
"This visit marks a momentous milestone in strengthening the diplomatic, military, and cultural ties between the two nations," the Army said in a statement.
"It bears testimony to the enduring camaraderie that has flourished over the years, promoting mutual cooperation and understanding in the realms of defence and security," it said.

Topics : Manoj Pande (lieutenant general) Indian Army UK India UK

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

