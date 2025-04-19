Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 4 people killed, 14 rescued as building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

4 people killed, 14 rescued as building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

According to officials, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police have reached the spot, and a rescue operation is currently underway

Representative Image: A building collapsed in Mustafabad area of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A building collapsed in Mustafabad area of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, with several people feared trapped under the debris, officials said.  Sandeep Lamba, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North East District, told ANI that the incident took place at 3 am.

"Fourteen people were rescued, but four among them succumbed...It was a four-storey building...The rescue operation is underway. 8-10 people are still feared trapped," he said.

According to officials, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police have reached the spot, and a rescue operation is currently underway.

Rajendra Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, told ANI that they received a call regarding a house collapse around 2:50 am.

 

"We reached the spot and found out that the entire building has collapsed and people are trapped under the debris...NDRF, Delhi Fire Service are working to rescue the people...," he said.

On April 11, one person was killed and two others sustained injuries after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed near Madhu Vihar police station in Delhi during the dust storm which struck the national capital, as per police.

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

