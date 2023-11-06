close
5.6 magnitude quake strikes Nepal, tremors felt across north India

Several social media users shared visuals of people rushing out of residential buildings

Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck west Nepal on Monday and strong tremors were felt in parts of north India, the National Centre for Seismology said.
It said the epicentre for the quake was 233 kilometres north of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting vigorous shaking of furniture.
Several social media users shared visuals of people rushing out of residential buildings.
At least 157 people were killed and more than 160 injured when a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the worst since 2015, struck Nepal on Friday night and destroyed hundreds of houses in the Himalayan nation's remote mountainous region.
Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (seismic zones IV and V) of the world, making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

