Food security in India: Centre's PMGKAY and its extension explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 4 announced the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana scheme for another five years

Food grains

Photo: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 4 announced the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) while addressing a rally in Durg, Chhattisgarh. At the beginning of 2023, the scheme had been extended for one year, which will end on December 31. The Prime Minister's latest announcement, however, ensures the scheme will continue for another five years. Here is everything known about the scheme, its implementation, costs and more.

What is the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY)?

Pradhan Mantri Garib Ann Yojana (PMGAY), also known as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), is an initiative through which eligible beneficiaries receive a fixed quantity of food grains, such as rice and wheat, at a nominal price. The scheme was launched in April 2020 as a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative envisioned by PM Modi, aimed to help around 800 million impoverished people.

Under the PM-GKAY scheme, the government provides 5 kg of free food grains every month to eligible beneficiaries. This assistance is in addition to the subsidised ration provided under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), allowing families covered under the Public Distribution System (PDS) to access essential food items at a nominal cost ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 3 per kilogram.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) vs PMGKAY

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) was introduced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic to provide economic relief to the vulnerable sections of society. 

Launched in March 2020, the scheme included various measures such as free food grains, cash transfers, and insurance coverage for healthcare workers, among others, to support those affected by the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown measures. The insurance scheme under PMGKP covered Rs 50 lakh per health worker fighting Covid-19. This insurance scheme was further extended by 180 days in April 2022.

The cost of PMGKAY

According to the Ministry of Women and Child Development, between financial years 2020-22, approximately 111.8 million metric tonnes of food grains were allocated, amounting to a planned financial outlay of Rs 3.91 trillion. This covered phases I to VII of the scheme over the span of 28 months.

As of January 1, 2023, PMGKAY was extended for another year, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 2 trillion, making it one of the largest food security programmes in the world.

What is the NFSA Act?

The National Food Security Act 2013, also known as the Right to Food Act, aims to provide subsidised food grains for approximately 67 per cent or two-thirds of India's population. It was signed into law on September 12, 2013, retroactive to July 5, 2013, under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Congress-led UPA Government. The midday meal scheme, Public Distribution System, and maternity entitlements, among other initiatives, fall under this Act.

Integrating PMGKAY and NFSA

In January 2023, the government approved the integration of PM-GKAY benefits with the provisions of the NFSA Act. This integration will streamline the delivery of free food grains. It also ensures that families falling under the Antyodaya Ann Yojana (AAY) and priority households (PHH) categories receive free food grains according to their entitlement under NFSA.

For the financial year 2023-24, the central government has allocated around 60 mt of foodgrain under the NFSA. This includes around 40 mt of rice, 19 mt of wheat, and 1 mt of coarse grains.

The central issue price (CIP), the rate at which grains are made available to NFSA beneficiaries, is Rs 3 per kg for rice, Rs 2 per kg for wheat, and Rs 1 per kg for coarse cereals.

Who is eligible for the scheme?

Families eligible for PM-GKAY include those under the AAY and PHH categories. PHH beneficiaries are identified by state governments and Union territory administrations based on their specific criteria. This ensures that households in most need receive the necessary support.

AAY families, comprising widows, terminally ill persons, disabled individuals, elderly individuals without means of subsistence or societal support, primitive tribal households, and various vulnerable categories, are also eligible for the scheme.

To avail of these benefits, eligible individuals need to visit their nearest fair price shop and provide their ration card number or Aadhaar number for authentication. Aadhaar authentication can be done through fingerprints or iris-based identification.

Topics : PMGKY Decoded Explained BS Web Reports National Food Security Act Food security in India Food Security Act ration cards

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

