Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.43%)
65354.74 + 278.92
Nifty (0.49%)
19436.75 + 94.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.67%)
5616.50 + 92.15
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
39136.70 + 341.90
Nifty Bank (0.19%)
44581.30 + 86.05
Heatmap

5 dead after inhaling suspected poisonous gas at factory in Morena district

Gas started emanating from a tank at the factory which makes food products around 11 am and two labourers entered it to check it, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha told PTI

worker, factory worker

Representative image

Press Trust of India Morena (MP)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Five labourers died after inhaling suspected poisonous gas emanating from a tank at a factory in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a senior official said.
Gas started emanating from a tank at the factory which makes food products around 11 am and two labourers entered it to check it, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha told PTI.
They took ill after inhaling the gas. Three more labourers got affected subsequently, he said.
All of them were rushed to the district hospital where civil surgeon Gajendra Singh Tomar declared them dead, he said.
Further details were awaited, the SDM said.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean?

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan expands his cabinet ahead of elections

Ahead of polls, women in Madhya Pradesh get 'rakhi gift' from CM Shivraj

At 6.81 million, Delhi Metro records its highest ridership on August 28

Odisha extends health scheme benefits to children in 5 to 18 yrs age group

K'taka govt launches 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, to benefit 11 mn women

A big, gleaming 'super blue moon' will rise today. Here's how to see it

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover clicks photos of Vikram lander; check here

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Gas leakage Accident

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon