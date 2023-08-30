5 dead after inhaling suspected poisonous gas at factory in Morena district

Five labourers died after inhaling suspected poisonous gas emanating from a tank at a factory in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a senior official said.
Gas started emanating from a tank at the factory which makes food products around 11 am and two labourers entered it to check it, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha told PTI.
They took ill after inhaling the gas. Three more labourers got affected subsequently, he said.
All of them were rushed to the district hospital where civil surgeon Gajendra Singh Tomar declared them dead, he said.
Further details were awaited, the SDM said.
Also Read
Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today
Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean?
Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan expands his cabinet ahead of elections
Ahead of polls, women in Madhya Pradesh get 'rakhi gift' from CM Shivraj
At 6.81 million, Delhi Metro records its highest ridership on August 28
Odisha extends health scheme benefits to children in 5 to 18 yrs age group
K'taka govt launches 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, to benefit 11 mn women
A big, gleaming 'super blue moon' will rise today. Here's how to see it
Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover clicks photos of Vikram lander; check here
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)