50 ambulances on standby at main venue, hotels, airport in Delhi for G20

Over 50 ambulances with adequate medical staff will be stationed at the G20 Summit main venue, hotels and the airport here to deal with any medical emergency, official sources said on Monday

G20

The G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 11:36 PM IST
Over 50 ambulances with adequate medical staff will be stationed at the G20 Summit main venue, hotels and the airport here to deal with any medical emergency, official sources said on Monday.
Adequate arrangements have been made at Ram Mahohar Lohia Hospital and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in case of any exigency, they said.
A state-of-art medical emergency facility with ICU services have been set up within the premises of the Bharat Mandapam (G20 Summit venue) to attend to any emergency.
Health officers, including specialist doctors and nurses, chosen from various public hospitals will be deployed there, the sources said.
The G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is likely to take stock of the preparations for the Summit on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 meeting Delhi

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 11:36 PM IST

