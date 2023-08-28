50 ambulances on standby at main venue, hotels, airport in Delhi for G20

Over 50 ambulances with adequate medical staff will be stationed at the G20 Summit main venue, hotels and the airport here to deal with any medical emergency, official sources said on Monday.
Adequate arrangements have been made at Ram Mahohar Lohia Hospital and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in case of any exigency, they said.
A state-of-art medical emergency facility with ICU services have been set up within the premises of the Bharat Mandapam (G20 Summit venue) to attend to any emergency.
Health officers, including specialist doctors and nurses, chosen from various public hospitals will be deployed there, the sources said.
The G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is likely to take stock of the preparations for the Summit on Tuesday.
Also Read
G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more
As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda
G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency
Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know
JEE Main admit card 2023 expected to release soon on official website
Rojgar Mela in Sikkim: 104 recruits get job orders including 7 locals
Grateful to see this beautiful place: Miss World on her Kashmir visit
Delhi excise case: CBI books ED assistant director in Rs 5 cr bribery scam
Maharashtra tops in attracting FDI in first quarter of current FY: Fadnavis
Odisha CM distributes land rights certificates to 65,000 slum dwellers
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)