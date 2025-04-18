Friday, April 18, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 50% of US visa cancellations are Indian students; Cong seeks Centre's reply

50% of US visa cancellations are Indian students; Cong seeks Centre's reply

Students' visa revocations seem random and unclear, triggering fear, pointed out Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, urging the External Affairs Minister to take up the issue with his US counterpart

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh highlighted the ‘cause of concern’ for India referring to a press statement from the American Lawyers Immigration Association. (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In light of the growing instances of US visa cancellations of Indian students, The Congress on Friday (April 18) demanded an answer on what the government is doing for students’ safeguard.
 
Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh highlighted the ‘cause of concern’ for India referring to a press statement from the American Lawyers Immigration Association, which claims that out of the 327 international student visa revocation cases documented by the organisation so far, half involve Indian nationals.
 
“The reasons for revocation are random and unclear. There is growing fear and apprehension. Will the External Affairs Minister take note and raise the concern with his US counterpart @DrSJaishankar?” Ramesh asked on social media platform X, tagging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
 
 

Also Read

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

Pentagon axes $5.1 bn 'wasteful' IT deals with Accenture, Deloitte, others

US President Donald Trump, US Fed Chain Jerome Powell

Trump escalates threat to fire US Fed Chair Jerome Powell: Here's why

News

Who is Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man wrongly deported to El Salvador?

Donald Trump

Trump attack suspect allowed to hire expert to inspect rifle's operability

japan share stock market, japanese stocks, japan

Japan presses US for swift tariff talks amid rising business losses

During its second term, the Trump administration revoked the visas of numerous international students, citing reasons ranging from traffic violations to participation in protests. However, many students faced visa revocations without any history of such acts.
 
“The Department of State (DOS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are aggressively targeting international students, including those without a history of protest, for visa revocation, termination of their status, and removal,” the statement by American Lawyers Immigration Association (AILA) mentions.
 
Notably, visa revocations have been impacting the students significantly, as they spend substantial money to pursue education there in the US, with some fearing the separation from their families.
 
“These individuals are unable to work immediately upon the termination of their SEVIS [Student and Exchange Visitor Information System] records. The road to reinstating status for those who have already graduated and are employed on OPT is much more difficult and murkier than for those who are currently students,” AILA said
 
The Trump administration has not publicly stated its rationale for the ICE termination of SEVIS records, but many report having had some interactions with police. There is some speculation that artificial intelligence (AI) is involved in the ICE termination process as well, targeting students with arrest records,” AILA further mentioned in its statement.

More From This Section

Happy Passia

Gangster Happy Passia, behind 14 terror attacks in Punjab, held in US

Supreme Court, SC

SC rejects plea for CBI probe into death of Kerala's ADM Naveen Babu

Pernod Ricard

Delayed dues, supply disruptions in Telangana dent liquor giants' sales

Income Tax Department, CBDT

Centre appoints four senior IRS officers as members of CBDT board

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Govt making every effort to ensure waterlogging-free monsoon, says Delhi CM

Topics : US President Trump US Visas Indian students abroad Indian students in US BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayUS China Trade DealHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon