Govt making every effort to ensure waterlogging-free monsoon, says Delhi CM

Govt making every effort to ensure waterlogging-free monsoon, says Delhi CM

Accompanied by Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma, the chief minister inspected the waterlogging-prone Minto Bridge underpass

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

The Delhi government will take every step in a time-bound manner to ensure there is no waterlogging this year, said Rekha Gupta. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government is making every effort, including deploying automatic pumps and personnel at vulnerable spots, to ensure that the national capital remains free from waterlogging during monsoon, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

Accompanied by Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma, the chief minister inspected the waterlogging-prone Minto Bridge underpass to take stock of the preparations for monsoon.

"Automatic pumps have been deployed here that will flush out water during heavy rain and a 2.5-kilometre-long pipeline has been laid to carry the accumulated water out. Operators will also be on round-the-clock duty" Gupta said.

Vulnerable spots have been identified and corrective measures are being taken. The Delhi government will take every step in a time-bound manner to ensure there is no waterlogging this year, she told reporters.

 

Gupta will also inspect monsoon preparedness at other major waterlogging points, including Ring Road near the WHO building and the Pul Prahladpur underpass.

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

