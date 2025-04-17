Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 11:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian missions in US in touch with students facing visa issues: MEA

Indian missions in US in touch with students facing visa issues: MEA

The comments by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came amid instances of Indian students in the US receiving communications from local authorities

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal

The students argued that their immigration status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) was illegally terminated. | Image: (@MEAIndia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian missions in the United States are in touch with Indian students facing issues relating to revocation of visas and extending possible support to them, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The comments by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came amid instances of Indian students in the US receiving communications from local authorities on possible revocation of their visas.

"We are aware that several Indian students have received communication from the US government regarding their F-1 visa status, which happens to be the student visa," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing here.

"We are looking into the matter. Our embassy and consulates, they are in touch with the students to provide support," he said.

 

Jaiswal was responding to a question on several Indian students receiving communications from US authorities under the Donald Trump administration on possible revocation of their visas.

Also Read

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal

'It's their prerogative': MEA on Australia's visa crackdown on Indians

Shruti Chaturvedi

'Stripped, checked by male officer': Indian woman's 8-hr US Airport ordeal

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

India's recent remarks on us 'unwarranted': Bangladesh's foreign ministry

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal

MEA issues demarche to UK charge d'affaires over Jaishankar security breach

Wang Yi, Wang, Chinese Foreign Minister, Vikram Misri

Govt reaffirms stance against third-party mediation in China border row

According to reports, an Indian was among four students at Michigan public universities who filed a lawsuit against their possible deportation after their student immigration status was terminated.

Chinmay Deore from India was among the students who filed the lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and immigration officials.

The students argued that their immigration status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) was illegally terminated, "without sufficient notice and explanation".

The SEVIS is a database that tracks information about non-immigrant students and exchange visitors in the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pakistan forces

Pak's current account posts record surplus of $1.2 bn, says central bank

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

US agency probes bias claims against TCS on race, age, national origin

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

India strongly trashes Pak Army chief's 'jugular vein' remark on Kashmir

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

No amnesty for heinous crimes committed during Maoist conflict: Nepal PM

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

India-China to resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, agree on flight services

Topics : MEA External Affairs Ministry US India relations US visa norm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon