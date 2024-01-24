Sensex (    %)
                        
6 jawans injured as Assam Rifles soldier fires at colleagues in Manipur

He later shot himself dead, a police officer said

Assam Rifles, Representative image

Photo: X @ANI

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

At least six Assam Rifles personnel were injured after a soldier opened fire at them before killing himself in Manipur's Chandel district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place in Sajik Tampak area late on Tuesday when the Assam Rifles jawan fired at his colleagues, they said.
He later shot himself dead, a police officer said.
... This unfortunate incident should not be correlated with the ongoing ethnic conflict, given the fact that none of the injured are from Manipur. Investigation into the incident has been ordered to ascertain the facts," the Manipur Police said on X.
The injured personnel, who are undergoing treatment, are reported to be in stable condition, the officer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

