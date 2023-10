Curfew relaxation cancelled in Manipur's Moreh town till further orders

Tengnoupal district authorities in Manipur cancelled the daily curfew relaxation in the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh.

An order issued by the District Magistrate of Tengnoupal Krishan Kumar on Monday said that daily curfew relaxation from 6 am to 5 pm to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food is "cancelled with immediate effect till further orders as there is a likelihood of gathering of public."



However, curfew relaxation in the rest of the district will remain from 6 am to 5 pm, it said.

The order shall not apply to government agencies involved in the enforcement of law and order, the order said.

On Monday, large groups of the mob gathered in the Kuki-dominated town and started to clean market sheds previously used by the Meitei community so as to use them following which security forces intervened triggering altercations and tension, official sources said.

Also Read Shah to visit Manipur's Moreh on Myanmar border, review security measures As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here Curfew relaxation period increased by 1 hour in 2 Manipur districts IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence 82% young Indians say parents would be supportive in mental therapy: Study 'India Art Fair 2023 was the largest; next year's will be even bigger' Death toll rises to 12 in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur cracker unit blast Climate change may make India, Indus Valley too hot for up to 2.2 bn: Study LIVE: SC seeks report on steps being taken to control pollution in Delhi