Curfew relaxation cancelled in Manipur's Moreh town till further orders

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 12:44 PM IST
Tengnoupal district authorities in Manipur cancelled the daily curfew relaxation in the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh.
An order issued by the District Magistrate of Tengnoupal Krishan Kumar on Monday said that daily curfew relaxation from 6 am to 5 pm to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food is "cancelled with immediate effect till further orders as there is a likelihood of gathering of public."

However, curfew relaxation in the rest of the district will remain from 6 am to 5 pm, it said.
The order shall not apply to government agencies involved in the enforcement of law and order, the order said.
On Monday, large groups of the mob gathered in the Kuki-dominated town and started to clean market sheds previously used by the Meitei community so as to use them following which security forces intervened triggering altercations and tension, official sources said.

Topics : Manipur Curfew violence

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 12:44 PM IST

