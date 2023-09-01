Almora-Haldwani NH in Uttarakhand blocked due to debris after landslide

The Almora-Haldwani Road National Highway in Uttarakhand has been blocked for vehicular traffic due to debris near Kwarb Bridge, an official said.

Work is underway to open the road, and people will be informed when the road is open for traffic, an official said in a post on X.

Earlier on August 25, an injured person was rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) after being trapped on the Badrinath highway due to falling debris in the Chamoli district, officials said.

According to the SDRF, information was received by Kotwali in Joshimath late Thursday night that an injured person had been trapped due to falling debris near the Pagalnala area of Chamoli district.

An SDRF team immediately reached the spot and carried out a rescue operation in pitch-dark night.

Subsequently, the injured person was rescued and brought to the other side on a stretcher, from where he was sent to the hospital for treatment, said an SDRF official.

"The rescued individual had got trapped on the Badrinath highway while he was on a trek. He was injured while returning from the trek and was therefore unable to cross the obstructed road," said the official.