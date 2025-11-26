Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 02:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
63K challans for drunk driving issued in Haryana this year, 25K in Gurugram

Haryana Police has appealed to the citizens to remain aware and also advise their family, friends, and colleagues not to drive under the influence of alcohol

Following instructions issued by the Haryana Police, regular special drives are being conducted across all districts of the state (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

As many as 63,073 challans have been issued for drunk driving in Haryana so far this year, with Gurugram accounting for nearly 25,000 of them, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, the district-wise data shows the highest number of challans from January 1 till November 24 was issued in Gurugram at 24,972, followed by Faridabad (7,402), Karnal (4,851), Panchkula (4,180), and Jind (3,109).

Following instructions issued by the Haryana Police, regular special drives are being conducted across all districts of the state, it said.

"The purpose of these drives is not only to curb drunken driving but also to strictly monitor lane driving, noise pollution, and misuse of red-blue lights. After reviewing weekly reports, the police headquarters has directed the districts to make these campaigns even more effective and result-oriented, the statement said.

 

According to the instructions, special police teams have been deployed at all toll plazas from 6 pm to 10 pm, which are equipped with alco-sensor and e-challan machines so that drunk drivers can be checked on the spot and action can be taken without delay, the statement said.

Haryana Police has appealed to the citizens to remain aware and also advise their family, friends, and colleagues not to drive under the influence of alcohol.

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Personal Finance
