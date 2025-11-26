No need to postpone Kerala's SIR, process nearing completion: ECI tells SC

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that there was no need to postpone Kerala’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter lists during the hearing of petitions challenging the ongoing revision, LiveLaw reported.
The poll panel said that 99 per cent of voters have already received the forms, and 50 per cent of the forms are already digitised. Lawyer Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the Election Commission, said the SIR work is almost done and that local body elections will not be affected.
He further explained that the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission (SEC) are working together, and only a small number of booth-level officers are needed for the SIR.
Next hearing on December 2
The bench comprising the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked the Election Commission to file a status report by December 1, and the case will be heard next on December 2. The bench also asked the Kerala SEC to file an affidavit.
Lawyers for Kerala and Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) asked for an earlier hearing, saying local elections are on December 9 and 11, and they want the matter resolved quickly.
Kerala sought to postpone SIR
While Kerala has not opposed the SIR, the state and several political parties want the SIR postponed, saying it clashes with local election duties and causes administrative problems. The Kerala High Court had earlier refused to stop the SIR and told the state to approach the Supreme Court.
Bihar’s SIR, ahead of the 2025 Assembly polls, triggered widespread criticism and allegations of 'vote theft' from opposition parties. Despite the controversy, the Election Commission considered the Bihar exercise a success and decided to implement the same SIR protocol across other states. However, this move has faced strong resistance.
SIR process challenged in several states
In Tamil Nadu, the SIR has been challenged by several major political groups, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the CPI(M), actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and State MLA K Selvaperunthagai. In contrast, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has filed an application supporting the SIR process.
In West Bengal, the SIR has been challenged by Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen and the West Bengal Congress Committee, citing concerns about pressure on BLOs and alleged irregularities.