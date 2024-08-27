7 killed, 15,000 relocated, 300 rescued in Gujarat rain-related incidents

Heavy showers continued to lash parts of Gujarat on Tuesday, with at least seven persons dead in rain-related incidents, while more than 15,000 were evacuated and over 300 rescued in different districts as administration carried out relief and rescue operations on a large scale.



While rain intensity reduced on Tuesday compared to a day ago, affecting mainly districts in the Saurashtra region, administration carried out rescue and relief operations on a large scale, shifting thousands of people to shelters. Six Army columns were deployed for rescue operations -- one each in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Anand, Vadodara, Kheda, Morbi, and Rajkot districts -- while 14 NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) platoons and 22 of SDRF were supporting authorities in disaster management efforts, the government said in a release. Seven persons have lost their lives in rain-related incidents since Monday.



Four persons were killed in wall collapse incidents in Gandhinagar, Kheda and Vadodara districts, while one person died after a tree fell on him and two others drowned in Anand district, said the release. More than 12,000 people were relocated in Vadodara (8,361) and Panchmahals (4,000), the two worst affected districts, officials said. So far, more than 23,870 people have been shifted to safe places and 1,696 rescued.



Those evacuated in the last two days included 1,200 in Navsari, 800 in Valsad, 200 in Bharuch, 235 in Kheda and 200 in Botad districts, they said. "More than 300 persons were rescued with the help of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Coast Guard. We have sought IAF helicopters for rescue operations in Morbi and Jamnagar," Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey said at a media briefing. Among those who were evacuated were 75 pregnant women -- 45 in Vadodara and 30 in Devbhumi Dwarka district -- who were shifted to the nearest health centres, stated the release. As many as 198 people of Khambda village under Barwala taluka of Botad district were evacuated by the administration keeping in mind the possibility of waterlogging in low-lying areas amid release of water from the Khambda dam.



Six employees of an electric sub-station in Morbi district were rescued and shifted to a safe place. In yet another incident, ten teams of the fire department and NDRF personnel rescued around 70 people and shifted them to a safe place after low-lying areas of Jamnagar city were flooded due to downpour, said the release. Vadodara witnessed flooding in low-lying areas, disrupting movement of traffic and affecting normal life, as water level in the Vishwamitri river, which flows through the city, crossed the danger mark of 25 feet on Tuesday morning following heavy rains and release of dam waters, said officials.



As per the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), Vadodara city received 307 mm of rainfall between 6 am and 12 am of Monday, which resulted in waterlogging in many areas.

While the rains have stopped since early morning, several parts of Vadodara city as well as main roads remained under knee-deep water, forcing people to stay indoors. People living in Sayajigunj, Fatehgunj, Parshuram Bhattha, Harni, Motnath and Harni-Sama Link Road were the worst affected as waters of the Vishwamitri river spilled over into the city after it crossed the danger mark in the early hours.

"Vishwamitri is flowing above 34 feet, well above the danger mark of 25 feet. As a precautionary measure, the local administration has shifted more than 3,000 people from low-lying areas to safer places," said Vadodara district collector Bijal Shah. As many as 11 persons, including children, stranded in the Wadi area under Lalpur taluka of Jamnagar were rescued with the help of an IAF helicopter, stated the release. As per data shared by the SEOC, the state has received nearly 100 per cent of its average annual rainfall so far, with Kutch, Saurashtra and south Gujarat accounting for more than 100 per cent of their average annual rainfall this season. The Kutch region has received 116.79 per cent of its average seasonal rainfall, north Gujarat 79.99 per cent, Saurashtra 101.52 per cent, south Gujarat 108.20 per cent, and central Gujarat 98.74 per cent, as per the data. Over the past 24 hours, 251 talukas across 33 districts received rainfall, with Tankara taluka in Morbi district recording the highest at 347 mm, said the SEOC. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall in most parts of the state on Tuesday, and in the Saurashtra-Kutch region on Wednesday and Thursday.

Isolated places in many districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains till Thursday, the IMD stated. At least 24 out of 251 talukas received more than 200 mm rainfall, and 91 talukas experienced more than 100 mm showers in 24 hours, the SEOC said. In 12-hour period since 6 am on Tuesday, Rajukot taluka received 201 mm rainfall, Lodhika taluka of Rajkot district 196 mm, Kotda Sangani in Rajkot 191 mm, among 18 districts in the Saurashtra region that recorded over 100 mm showers during this period. The state government, in an update, said 96 reservoirs were flowing above danger levels, and a high alert was sounded for them. A warning was issued for 19 reservoirs flowing near their danger marks.